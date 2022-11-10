The Election Day storm that blew through Taft brought strong winds and substantial rains to the area.
More than a quarter-inch of rain was measured at a National Weather Service automated rain gauge in Taft and winds gusted to more than 40 miles per hour.
A few small tree branches were blown down and some garbage dumpsters were pushed around streets for a time but no major damage was reported.
Minor street flooding took place in the usual areas.
Officially Taft got .28 inches of rain.
The winds kicked up just after 9 a.m., going from near calm to strong gusts in just a few minutes.
Wind gusts up to 42 miles per hour were recorded between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Much cooler weather moved into the area in the wake of the storm and it is expected to stay dry and cool with chilly nights through the weekend.
Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with overnight lows in the low 40s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.