The signatures in lieu of filing fee period is September 14, 2023 through November 8, 2023. The signatures in lieu petitions may be obtained from the Kern County Elections Division.
Only valid signatures from registered voters within the jurisdiction of the office will be used to reduce fees.
The number of signatures required to cover the filing fee varies by office and will be verified by the Elections Division. If the full amount of signatures to offset the filing fee is not gathered, the portion of the filing fee not covered by the signatures must be paid in full before the candidate can obtain their nomination documents.
The following offices may submit signatures in lieu petitions:
Voter-Nominated Offices
United States Senator
United States Representative: 20th, 22nd, and 23rd Districts
Member of the State Assembly 32nd, 34th, and 35th Districts
Nonpartisan Offices
Judge of the Superior Court: 20, 22, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 33, 34, 36, 38, 39, and 40
Kern County Board of Supervisor: 1st, 4th, and 5th Supervisorial Districts
The nomination period starts November 13, 2023 through December 8, 2023.
For more information, visit KernVote.com or call (661) 868-3590.
