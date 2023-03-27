The Taft District Chamber of Commerce has announced details of the 2023 State of the City Luncheon.
The annnual event will be held in the Oildorado Room and patio of the Transit Center, 500 Supply Row, in Taft, on Thursday, April 27, beginning at noon.
This year’s topics--although apparently very different from one another—are both relevant. We will hear from leaders and experts in the area of energy and those that direct the education systems in Taft.
“Usually, the Chamber decides on a theme for the State of the City, and the program flows from that theme,” stated Dr. Kathy Orrin, Executive Director of the Taft Chamber. “This year we felt two topics—energy and education--perhaps unrelated for some, were nevertheless timely for the community of Taft.”
Carbon capture and sequestration, are terms that are not unknown to those who work in the field now referred to as “energy”. People who follow the politics of energy are increasingly interested in how the Federal Government’s Department of Energy is seeking to direct the future of energy in our nation.
“We are Kern County, the energy capitol of California, producing 75% of the oil and 60% of the renewables in California” (taken from the opening remarks of Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner, March 21, 2023, California Resources Corporation meeting at West Side Recreation and Park District). Kern County has led the nation in permitting for wind and solar; so it stands to reason that these current “visionary conversations” about carbon capture and sequestration and discussions about energy in the future generally are under scrutiny in Kern County.
At the State of the City Luncheon, we will hear from two very knowledgeable energy leaders, Joe Ashley, Director of Governmental and External Affairs for California Resources Corporation (CRC), and our own Dave Noerr, Mayor of the City of Taft. Both will speak about energy issues.
On a different note, our schools—and public school education in general—has come under attack in the media. Accused of being “anti-parent”, ill-equipped to educate the diverse populations it is charged to serve, and more interested in the conditions under which employees work than in the children the system is paid to educate, the public school system is having a tough time-- nationally. But how are our kids doing here in Taft? What has been put into place to deal with the gaps created by the Covid shutdown?
The Superintendents of the three school districts in Taft will speak on the status of the schools and the progress of the students in them. We will hear from Dr. Lori Slaven, Superintendent of Taft City School District, Dr. Jason Hodgson, Superintendent of Taft Union High School District, and Brock McMurray, Interim Superintendent President of West Kern Community College District--Taft College.
The Luncheon will begin at noon at the Transit Center, and the cost is $20 per person. Reservations are recommended and may be made by calling Chelsi at the Chamber (661) 765-2165. Tables may be reserved.
