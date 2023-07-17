An excessive heat warning is set to expire at 8 p.m. Monday, but it’s going to be hot for the foreseeable future.
Some clouds Monday morning have kept temperatures down a bit but they are expected to clear later and another hot day is in store.
Monday’s high is expected to be 107, followed by an overnight low around 80.
Temperatures will moderate slightly during the upcoming week with highs around 103 by Thursday but another warming trend is in store for the weekend with highs back up to around 107, according to the current forecast.
Cooling centers in Taft and Maricopa are going to be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
Taft’s center is located in the community center activity building at 500 Cascade Place, and Maricopa’s is located at Gusher Hall at 215 California Street.
