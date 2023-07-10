The National Weather Service has already issued and excessive heat watch that may be upgraded to an excessive heat warning for next weekend, when afternoon highs could climb to 110 degrees or higher.
The watch goes into effect Saturday morning through Monday evening.
“...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, the NWS Hanford office said when it issued the advisory early Monday.
Temperatures in the southern San Joaquin Valley and Mojave Desert portion of Kern County could climb o as hot as 115, the NWS said.
There will be a steady warning trend through the week before the heat really cranks up on Saturday.
After a high in the low 90s on Monday, temperatures will warm to the upper 90s on Tuesday, then be around 100 through Friday.
Saturday is when the heat really becomes dangers. Currently, the forecast calls for a high of 107 Saturday rising to around 110 on Sunday.
By the weekend, overnight lows will drop only to the low 80s
