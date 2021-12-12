It's going to be a windy, rainy Christmas Parade on Monday.
Taft and the entire southern San Joaquin Valley will be under a wind advisory for gusty winds to 45 miles per hour from 4 a.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday.
If that's not enough, there's an 80 percent chance of rain at parade time Monday night from a strong storm system moving through the region.
The National weather Service has several weather alerts for the area, including a high wind watch for the San Emigdio and Tehachapi mountains for wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour near the Grapevine and another advisory for the Temblors for wins to 55 miles per hour.
The wind will start kicking up early in the day and peak in the earl afternoon with sustained winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour and wind gusts up to 47 miles per hour, according to the NWS in Hanford.
Winds should abate a little by the time the parade starts at 6 p.m. with gust to 30 miles per hour until they pickup again around 11 p.m.
There's a 40 percent chance of rain in Taft early Monday increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon and evening before becoming a near certainty overnight and into Tuesday morning.
The good news is rain is expected to be light during the parade.
The heaviest rain is expected Tuesday.
There will be a strong chance of rain Tuesday with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
