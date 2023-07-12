The National Weather Service has upgraded its extreme heat watch to an extreme heat warning for the upcoming weekend with temperatures expected to be above 110 degrees.
The warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Monday.
“Dangerous heat will result in a major to extreme risk for heat-related illnesses for much of the population, especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration, the NWS Hanford office said.
Temperatures will skyrocket this weekend with a high expected Saturday near 107, rising to `110 on Sunday and 111 on Monday.
Slight cooling is expected on Tuesday but it will still be hot with highs near 107 degrees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.