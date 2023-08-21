A late-night fire has forced a family of six and their pets from their home.
The fire broke out just before midnight in the 600 block of D Street,
The two-story home was heavily engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
The parent and four girls escaped the house.
Firefighters rescued two cats from the home and one of them was given oxygen by firefighters.
Five engines and a ladder truck were sent to the fire along with investigators to determine the cause.
The house sustained major damage in the fire.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family at:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/szdmmh-family-lost-their-home?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=sms&utm_source=customser
