Emergency crews are on scene of fatal accident on South Lake Road east of Gardner Field.
The California Highway Patrol, Kern County Fire Department and Hall Ambulance are on scene.
The crash was reported on South Lake about 3 miles east of Gardner Field Road at about 12:20 p.m.
One fatality, one major injury and a moderate injury has been reported.
South Lake Road is closed in both directions, according to the CHP website.
This is a developing story.
Check Taft Midway Driller for updates as it becomes available.
