On Tuesday, February 8, 2022, the Kern County Board of Supervisors will proclaim the month of February as “Safely Surrendered Baby Awareness Month” during their 9:00 AM meeting. The Safely Surrendered Baby Coalition is planning a series of presentations throughout Kern County to bring attention to this important law.
According to the Kern County Department of Human Services, 90 babies have been safely surrendered in Kern County since it began tracking those babies in 2006, including 6 in 2021.
For most people, the birth of a child is a happy occasion celebrated with family and friends. But for some women, childbirth becomes a crisis - and the decisions made following an infant’s birth can be a matter of life or death for the child. The Safely Surrendered Baby Law responds to the situation of newborn infant deaths due to abandonment in unsafe locations. First signed into law in January 2001, the Safely Surrendered Baby Law became permanent in January 2006. The law’s intent is to save the lives of newborn infants at risk of abandonment by encouraging parents or persons with lawful custody to safely surrender the infant within 72 hours of birth, with no questions asked. The law exists so that these infants will not be harmed because the mother abandons them, or fails to provide them with care, sometimes leaving them to die.
The human services department's 2022 campaign will include presentations throughout our county as well as a movie theater and radio campaign. Additional information about the Safely Surrender Baby Law and our campaign presentation locations can be found at www.KCDHS.org.
Throughout Kern County, a newborn baby can be safely surrendered into the hands of any hospital emergency room or fire station staff. The Safely Surrendered Baby Coalition, under the coordination of the Department of Human Services, works to educate all Kern County residents about this important law. The coalition is made up of a small group of dedicated individuals representing a long list of agencies, non-profits, hospitals, and stakeholders, including First 5 Kern, Kern Family Health Care, Kern County Fire Department, Bakersfield City Fire Department, Adventist Health Hospitals – Bakersfield, Delano and Tehachapi, Dignity Health Mercy & Memorial Hospitals, Kern Medical, Bakersfield Pregnancy Center and Kern County Right to Life.
Don’t abandon your baby. Safely surrender your baby into the hands of any fire station or emergency room personnel.
It’s safe, legal, and no one has to know.
