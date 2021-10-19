Taft Police arrested an Oceanside man after he led an officer on a pursuit in his motor home from Taft to Valley Acres last week, a spokesman said..
The chase ended after the suspect vehicle became disabled after going into a drainage ditch near Cherry Avenue.
According to Sgt. Corey Beilby, an officer saw the motor home collide with a stop sign at Sixth and North and continue driving about 10 a.m. Friday.
The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle failed to yield and continued driving and the pursuit ensued.
It ended when the motor home went off the road in Vally Acres.
The suspect, identified as Ryan Lane Hansen, 31, was injured in the accident. He was taken to a Bakersfield hospital after later booked into the Kern County jail.
Beilby said Lane had three felony warrants out of San Diego County for violating probation, identity theft and violation of probation and a third for felony evading police and violation of post release supervision.
Locally, he now faces charges of hit-and-run, felony evading possession of narcotics paraphernalia and "multiple traffic violations," Beilby said.
