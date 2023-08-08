A consultant hired by the West Side Health Care District to help it change from electing its directors at large to electing them from five wards explained what cities and districts who try to contest allegations of California Voting Rights Act violations are up against.
Jeff Tilton, a senior consultant for National Demographics Corporation, said no jurisdiction has won when the cases go to court, and an estimated $16 million has been paid in settlements and court awards.
“Those who have tried to contest it…have found it to be very expensive,” Tilton said. “There’s a lot of money going out, an estimated $16 million.”
So far, the Health Care District and West Kern Community College District and the Taft Union High School District are starting the transition to move from at-large elections to ward elections starting in 2024. The Taft City School District is voting Wednesday on a resolution to make the same change.
The City of Taft has received a similar demand letter but has not yet acted.
According to a handout Tilton presented at a public hearing held by the WSHCD Monday, three cities that fought the changes and lost and are paying for it.
Palmdale lost about $1.8 million, Santa Clara is out $800,000 and Santa Monica paid an estimated $5 million to $8 million just to defend against the suit. Santa Monica and Santa Clara are appealing, and, in Santa Monica’s case, the plaintiffs are seeking $22 million.
No jurisdiction has won a case, he said.
On the other hand, Tilton’s handout said, “at least” 275 school districts, 36 community college districts, 191 cities, a county and 53 special districts have switched or are in the process of changing their election to a ward voting system.
Tilton spoke at a 25-minute public hearing attended by three representatives of the Dolores Huerta Foundation and a couple of members of the public. It was the first in a series of meetings in the coming weeks to determine how the district
A second hearing is scheduled to be held on Aug. 15 and draft maps for public comment will be posted on the district website on Aug. 22.
A hearing on the proposed maps will be held on Aug. 29 with first district consideration of the maps Another hearing and discussion on the maps is set for Sept. 22 and on Sept. 28 the district will hold another public hearing and then adopt a map.
The hearings are all open to the public and will be held at the district offices, 119 Adkisson Way.
The district boundaries cover the western edge of Kern County from Kings County in the north to the mountain communities of Frazier Park.
