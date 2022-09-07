Another day of extreme heat lies ahead and another day after that and another day after that.
The good news is that it probably won't be quite as hot as Tuesday when it reached a blistering 116 in Taft and it looks like the heat wave will finally break over the weekend.
Taft and the rest of the state will be in a Flex Alert from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., meaning people are asked to set thermostats at a minimum of 78 degrees and avoid using large appliances as the state's power grid is stressed by excessive demand.
Taft is also under an excessive heat warning with a predicted afternoon high of 108 today and 105 on Friday. Cooling centers in Taft and Maricopa will be open Wednesday and Thursday
The excessive heat warning will continue through Friday at 8 p.m.
The relief will finally come on Saturday when the high pressure dome that has caused the heat wave breaks down and clouds from a decaying hurricane move into the region.
Saturday's high is expected to drop to 91 and there is a 40 percent chance of showers.
The chance of showers and cooling trend continues through the weekend and by Sunday the high will only reach 87.
Overnight lows will drop into the 70s after being in the mid to upper 80s all week.
Tuesday's extreme heat forced Taft Union High School to cancel all indoor and outdoor athletic activities, including practices.
