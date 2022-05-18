One person was injured when fire broke out at the mobile home part on the 100 block of North Tenth Street on Wednesday.
At least one mobile home was damaged in the first that broke out about 12:50 p.m.
Four Kern County Fire Department engines and a truck responded to the fire.
Police said a man was injured at the fire and was able to walk to an ambulance.
This is a developing story.
