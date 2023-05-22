Firefighters say a cooking fire by a homeless person is the likely cause of a fire that broke out in a vacant business on Center Street early Monday.
The fire was reported at 3:49 a.m. at 407 Center, next door to where a larger fire destroyed another building in February.
Kern County Fire Battalion Chief Sean Riley said the building was mostly empty.
Riley said it looks like someone broke into the building.
“We believe someone entered through the roof and was squatting,” Riley said. “It was most likely a cooking fire and it caught some of the contents on fire.”
The building is made of brick and that helped contain the fire from spreading to an adjacent structure.
Most of the items stored in the building had been removed following the February fire and only a few items including pallets and doors were inside, “Riley said.
The fire was quickly knocked down. Firefighters were on scene for an hour and 25 minutes.
It was the second structure fire in two days.
On Saturday, a vacant residential structure on the 500 block of Fifth Street (between Lucard and San Emidio) was heavily damaged by a fire.
