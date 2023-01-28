Firefighters are on scene of a two-alarm fire in a vacant commercial building at Fourth and Center.
The fire was reported at 12:12 p.m.
The city Department of Public Works is blocking off streets in the area while firefighters are on scene.
Arriving firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the old building, located on the southwest corner of Fourth and Center.
It has been vacant and boarded up.
