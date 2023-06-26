A brush fire burned more than 200 acres of grasslands in a remote area near the Kern County-San Luis Obispo County line Saturday evening.
The fire started in an area north of Soda Lake Road and west of Elkhorn Grade Road and was reported to Kern County firefighters at 5:39 p.m.
The fire was about 40 acres in size when firefighters arrived.
Kern firefighters were joined by firefighters from Cal Fire San Luis Obispo and the Bureau of Land Management.
Numerous engines, two bulldozers, two Cal Fire hand crews, two helicopters and four air tankers were used to contain the fire.
Forward progress was stopped just after 8 p.m. and the fire was mapped at 221 acres.
Crews remained on the fire overnight.
