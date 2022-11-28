Fire destroyed most of a Ford City home Monday morning, leaving three people homeless and causing an estimated $100,000 damage.
The fire was reported at 9:49 a.m. on the 200 block of Jackson and the house was about 50 percent involved when firefighters arrived.
The fire was burning from a basement below ground to the attic, firefighters said.
No one was home when the fire broke out but three adults were displaced, firefighters said.
The American Red Cross was called in to assist the displaced occupants.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by arson investigators.
