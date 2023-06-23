A fire has destroyed a house and is burning through brush in Ballinger Canyon in eastern Santa Barbara County.
The fire broke out about 2:15 p.m. Friday. A single-family residence was engulfed in fire and had spread to the brush by the time Santa Barbara County firefighters arrived.
By 3 p.m. it had burned about 9 acres.
Santa Barbara County firefighters are on scene and crews from Kern County, Ventura County and Cal Fire are en route.
Ballinger Canyon is on the east side of Highway 33 a few miles south of the Highway 166-33 junction.
