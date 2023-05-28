Fire destroyed a garage, heavily damaged a home and damaged a garage on an adjacent property on the 100 block of Pico Sunday morning.
The fire broke out about 10:30 a.m. in a detached garage at the rear of the property but was spreading to the main house by the time firefighters arrived.
Firefighters said the fire was able to get into the attic of the home and it spread rapidly from back to front.
A second detached garage next door was also damaged.
No damage estimate was available but it was substantial, firefighters said.
Firefighters were still on scene nearly four hours after the fire was reported.
