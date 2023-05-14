More than 200 acres of dry grass burned in northwestern Kern County on Friday.
The fire was reported at about 2 p.m. on Bittwerwater Valley Road about three miles south of Highway 46.
Arriving firefighters found about 20 acres of thick, dry grass burning, Kern County Fire Department Spokesman Andrew Freeborn said.
Firefighters on the ground were aided by a Cal Fire air tanker and a KCFD water dropping helicopter. The fire was contained after several hours and final acreage was put at 225.5 acres.
The cause is under investigation. Firefighters responded to a smaller fire Sunday morning in the same area.
