A fast-moving brush fire burned more than 5,000 acres and possibly damaged a solar power facility in the Blackwells Corner area Sunday afternoon.
The fire was reported at 12:51 p.m. north of the Highway 33-Brown Material Road intersection.
It quickly spread to the south and jumped Highway 33 in several places between Brown Material Road and Highway 46.
The fire spread south towards the North Belridge oilfield. The Kern County Fire Department sent numerous engines and patrols, several dozers and a water dropping helicopter.
They were aided but several air tankers plus engines and dozers from Cal Fire
Firefighters finally halted the spread about 6:30 p.m. but no before it had blackened 5,229 acres.
Firefighters remained on scene overnight mopping up.
The fire started near a solar generating facility and aerial footage showed possible damage to parts of it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.