A suspicious fire broke out in a vacant, boarded-up downtown building Saturday and caused $30,000 damage.
The fire started just after noon on the second floor of a two-story building at 401 Center Street.
Firefighters saw smoke from the fire while en route and called for a second alarm.
Upon arrival, they found smoke and flames from second floor windows and smoke from multiple vents.
Firefighters called in a second alarm bringing engines and a truck from as far away as Bakersfield.
However, firefighters were able to get a quick knockdown on the fire in a window on the east side of the structure. Firefighters poured water from the street on the fire while others made forcible entry through a boarded-up ground floor door to get to the fire.
Battalion Chief Tony Blumer said the fire was "suspicious and under investigation."
Arson investigators were called in.
The building has been vacant for several years. The second floor has not been used in decades.
Firefighters said there was a save of $600,000 to the property.
The building has "Parish-O'Brien Building 1922" on the top of the east side.
