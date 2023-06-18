A smoke detector alerted a neighbor to a fire burning in a Cuyama home last week.
The neighbor heard the alarm sounding on June 15 at 9:38 p.m. and called 911.
Santa Barbara County firefighters had the fire knocked down in 12 minutes.
The fire was confined to the kitchen of the house on Sisquoc Street, Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Scott Safechuck said.
One person was displaced by the fire.
The cause is under investigation.
