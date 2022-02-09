One person was displaced after fire damaged a home in New Cuyama early Wednesday morning.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said the fire was reported at 3:46 a.m. in the 4800 block of Morales Street.
Three Santa Barbara County engines and one from Kern County were dispatched to the fire and were able to contain it to one room, Bertucelli said.
There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.
