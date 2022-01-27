Fire damaged the Synagro Composting facility east of Taft early Wednesday morning.
The Kern County Fire Department said the two-alarm fire caused about $500,00 damage.
Firefighters received the call about 5 a.m. to the plant about 12 miles east of Taft on South Lake Road.
They found fire burning several conveyor belts and other structures.
The cause is under investigation.
The KCFD said firefighters were able to save about $1 million.
There were no injuries, the KCFD said.
