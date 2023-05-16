Fire destroyed a detached garage and damaged an adjacent church early Tuesday morning.
Kern County firefighters responded to a reinforced structure fire in the 300 block of Asher Ave just before 5 a.m.
When crews arrived, they found a detached garage fully involved with fire. There was one structure to the south, the Taft First Assembly of God, that was immediately threatened.
The eves of the church were starting to catch on fire, a KCFD spokesman said. Crews pulled to hose lines and started knocking down the flames. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the inside of the exposure.
The fire was knocked down in just over 20 minutes.
Total loss is estimated at $55,000.
No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.
