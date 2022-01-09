Fire destroyed a garage and threatened several other structures for a time early Sunday.
Firefighters arrived on the 600 block of Tyler Street about 6:20 a.m. to find a 700-square foot detached garage engulfed in fire with downed power lines arcing in the alley.
Firefighters were hampered by limited access to the burning structure, the arcing power lines and a lack of a nearby hydrant.
They were able to contained the fire to the structure where it started.
No injuries were reported.
The cause is under investigation.
Three homes lost power because of the fire but PG&E had it restored in later in the morning
