Fire gutted a house in South Taft Tuesday afternoon and arson investigators were called in.
The structure on the 400 block of Montview was damaged by a fire nearly a year ago and was declared unfit for residency.
However, firefighters confirmed there were squatters who had been staying in the structure even though utilities had been turned off
The house was engulfed in fire when the first Kern County firefighters arrived about 1 p.m.
There were no injuries.
