Two structures, one of them occupied, were destroyed by an early morning fire Labor Day fire in Maricopa.

A third home was threatened for a time and took extensive heat from the fire but was saved.

The fire broke out on Green Street at South Kern at about 7:40 a.m.

He two structures were engulfed in flames and both burned to the ground.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Investigators were dispatched to determine the cause of the fire.