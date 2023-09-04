Two structures, one of them occupied, were destroyed by an early morning fire Labor Day fire in Maricopa.
A third home was threatened for a time and took extensive heat from the fire but was saved.
The fire broke out on Green Street at South Kern at about 7:40 a.m.
He two structures were engulfed in flames and both burned to the ground.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Investigators were dispatched to determine the cause of the fire.
