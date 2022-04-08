Fire destroyed a vacant commercial building in South Taft early Friday.
Kern County firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of Lierly just before 4 a.m. and found an old metal-clad wood frame building engulfed in fire.
Because of the extend of the fire, they took a defensive stance and fought the fire from the exterior.
It was under control in about 30 minutes, but firefighters were on scene for several hours putting out hot spots..
The fire also damaged communication lines. There were no reports of electrical outages.
An occupied house on the west side of the fire sustained exterior damage from the heat.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Three engines, a ladder truck and a battalion chief responded to the fire
