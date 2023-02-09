Fire destroyed a vacant building in downtown Wednesday night and threatened to spread to several other structures.
The fire broke out just after 8:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Center Street.
The fire was first spotted by a patrolling Taft Police officer.
Firefighters arrived a short time later and found heavy smoke pouring from the building at 405 Center St., which housed a second-hand furniture store until it closed several years ago.
Fearing the fire would spread to buildings on both sides; firefighters requested a heavy response and six engines and several ladder trucks responded to the fire from as far away as Bakersfield.
Two ladder trucks poured water on the fire from above as firefighters forced entry to give them access to the flames.
The fire was contained to the structure where it started, but several nearby building sustained damage when firefighters forced entry to make sure the fire hadn't spread.
A suspect was detained at the scene by police and turned over to Kern County Fire Department arson investigators.
The suspect was later released pending further investigation.
Firefighters were on scene for more than five hours overnight and returned twice early Thursday to pour water on hot spots.
A city public works backhoe was used to tear down the walls so firefighters could reach the last hot spots.
The fire is still under investigation.
This fire broke out next door to another abandoned building where a suspicious fire broke out on Jan. 28, damaging two rooms on the upper floor.
