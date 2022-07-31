Fire destroyed a vacant house and danged an occupied home next door in South Taft Saturday evening.
No injuries were reported, and Kern County firefighters rescued numerous pets from the damaged house
The fire was reported at 5:20 p.m. on the 400 block of Montview.
Arriving firefighters found the remnants of the previously burned house totally involved with flames impinging on the house next door.
Firefighters concentrated their efforts on saving the second structure.
Embers from the flames also started two small fire on the wood shingle roof of a vacant house several doors to the south but they were quickly extinguished.
The fight to save the second structure was largely successful. It was about 15 percent burned, firefighters said, and both occupants escaped without injury.
Firefighters also saved several pets, including six dogs, three bird and several cats
More than 20 firefighters fought the fire in 100-degree plus heat.
The cause is under investigation.
This is not the first time the KCFD has been at the house. It was damaged by a fire in the rear in 2021 and was gutted by another fire on May 3
