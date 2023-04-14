An early-morning fire caused minor damage but forced the occupants of 11 apartments out of their homes for a time Friday.
The fire broke out about 2:30 a.m. in the basement of the Driller Apartments in the 200 block of Fourth
Kern County Fire arson investigators and Taft Police are investigating the fire.
Occupants of 11 second-floor apartments were evacuated for several hours but were allowed to return after the building was inspected, Taft Police spokesman Robert Gomes said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Taft Police at 661-763-3101 or contact the arson KCFD arson division.
