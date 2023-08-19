Highway 166 is closed from New Cuyama to Highway 101 because of a large brush fire burning in the Alisa Canyon area.
The fire broke out early Saturday afternoon and firefighters reported a large column of smoke while en route to the fire.
Highway 166 is closed from New Cuyama to Highway 101.
The are reports of evacuations from Alisa Canyon to Wasioja Road and also reports that as many as homes are threatened and engines are being assigned for structure protection’
Six air tankers and two very large airtankers (VLATs) are assigned to the fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.