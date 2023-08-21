The fire that broke out west of New Cuyama Saturday is 60 percent contained after burning almost 5,500 acres and forcing the evacuation of residents living near Alisa Canyon Road, Wasioja Road and Cottonwood Canyon for hours Saturday afternoon and evening.
Firefighters credit the rain that started falling Sunday with helping halt the spread of the fire.
The fire started 1:25 p.m. Saturday in the area of Aliso Park Rd. and Foothill Rd. just west of New Cuyama and grew rapidly. Shortly after the fire started, engines were dispatched for structure protection
Highway 166 was closed for more than 12 hours and finally reopened about 6 a.m. Sunday.
There have been no reports of injuries and no confirmed reports of damage.
