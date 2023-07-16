Kern County firefighters extinguished several small fires around Taft on Saturday.
One fire broke out in a previously burned structure a second broke out in a wood pile next to a vacant commercial building on Supply Row and three small outside fires were reported on South Taft Saturday night.
The first fire was reported in a house on the 200 block of Jackson that was extensively damaged by fire in December 2022. Since then, a series of small fires has broken out and about 6 a.m. firefighters were called when a mattress burned inside it.
About four hours later, firefighters responded to Fourth and Supply Row when a stack of wood caught fire next to a vacant metal building.
That fire was quickly extinguished. The metal building sustained some minor heat damage to the exterior.
Saturday night firefighters responded to three small out side fire in South Taft.
All were quickly put out.
A small grass fire broke out just after 1 p.m. Sunday near Franklin Field but it too was extinguished in short order.
