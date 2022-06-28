A large fire in a storage yard near Buttonwillow kept Kern County firefighters busy all night Monday.
Firefighters were dispatched to an unknown type fire at a storage yard on Seventh Standard Road near I-5 late Monday night.
When they arrived, they found numerous items and a structure, including a large number of pallets, cardboard boxes, multiple trailers, a fork lift, and a 600 square foot shop on fire.
Firefighters started putting water in the fire, then called for heavy equipment, including two bulldozers, to help extinguish al the flames.
There were no injuries reported.
An estimate of the loss was not immediately available.
