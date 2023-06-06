Two wind-whipped grass fires burned 83 acres in the foothills southeast of Maricopa Monday evening.
The fires broke out About 5:40 on the south side of Western Minerals Road east of Short Road.
One fire was contained at five acres. The larger fire was controlled after burning 78 acres.
Firefighters from the Kern County Fire Department, BLM and a private water tender had the fires contained in about an hour.
The Cause of the fire is under investigation. There were unconfirmed reports of a downed power line in the area.
