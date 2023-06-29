The annual Taft Chamber of Commerce Fireworks Show will be held on Saturday with a full evening of fun food and entertainment leading up to the pyrotechnics just after 9 p.m.
The show will again be held on Rails to Trails with fireworks being shot up from Supply Row between Second and Fourth Streets.
This year’s show is being funded by public donations along with $5,000 donations from Rio Vista Chevrolet, True Value and the City of Taft.
It’s going to be hot for the celebration with a high of 106 degrees and temperatures in the upper 90s by the time the fireworks start.
The activities start at 4 p.m.
More than 20 vendors and a DJ will be there with food and crafts on Sith Stret at Rials to Trails and along with walking and bike path east from Sixth Street.
Amazing Bounce will also have a bounce house at the event
There will also be a beer garden near the stage across from the Oilworker
The Taft Brass Band will start performing at the Oilworker Monument at 4 p.m. and then move further east along Rails to Trails to perform before and during the fireworks.
Several streets will be closed for the event. There will be ample parking in the vacant land along Rails to Trails.
For safety, Supply Row and Rails to Trails will be closed from 7 a.m. to midnight. and Sixth Street will be closed at 3 p.m. between Main Street and Supply Row.
