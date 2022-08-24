Five candidates will be running for three openings on the Taft City Council in the Nov. 8 election.
Incumbents Josh Bryant and Ed Whiting have qualified for the ballot as have challengers Ron Waldrop, Carlos Chavira and Ryan Wade.
Bryant is seeking a third four-year term on the council and Whiting is seeking a second term.
The filing deadline was extended this year when incumbent Jeff Eveland didn't seek re-election.
Bryant is chief business officer for the Taft Union High School District and Whiting is a retired Taft Chief of Police.
Waldrop is a business owner who has served on the council before.
Chavira is a teacher at Taft Union High School and also operates a small business.
Wade is a realtor/business owner.
Incumbents Dave Noerr and Orchel Krier ran unopposed in 2020 and their terms expire in 2022.
