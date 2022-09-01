California will be under a Flex Alert for the second day as a late summer heat wave strengthens.
The California Independent Systems Operator, which oversees the state's power grid, called the alert late Thursday.
The state made it through the fist flex alert with no major issues.
During a Flex Alert, consumers are urged to reduce energy use from 4-9 p.m. when the system is most stressed because demand for electricity remains high and there is less solar energy available.
The top three conservation actions are to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using large appliances and charging electric vehicles, and turn off unnecessary lights.
Lowering electricity use during that time will ease strain on the system, and prevent more drastic measures, including rotating power outages, Cal ISO said.
