The California ISO has issued a statewide Flex Alert for today from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to excessive heat and high energy demand.
Consumers are encouraged to reduce their energy use.
During a Flex Alert, consumers are urged to reduce energy use from 4-9 p.m. when the system is most stressed because demand for electricity remains high and there is less solar energy available.
The top three conservation actions are to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using large appliances and charging electric vehicles, and turn off unnecessary lights.
Lowering electricity use during that time will ease strain on the system, and prevent more drastic measures, including rotating power outages. Learn more about conserving energy or sign up for text notifications at www.FlexAlert.org.
