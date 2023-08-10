Rains in the area have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood advisory for much of western Kern County, including the Taft area.
The advisory is for minor street and small stream flooding and it will remain in effect until 5:30 p.m.
At 2:27 p.m., the NWS said, radar showed heavy rain from showers and thunderstorms in the area.
More than a half-inch of rain has fallen in some areas and up to an inch could be expected.
This rain will cause small stream flooding and overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in areas including Taft, Maricopa, Dustin Acres, South Taft, Valley Acres, Ford City, Taft Heights, Tupman, Derby Acres and McKittrick.
