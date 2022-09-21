Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Central Valley) introduced a law to exempt Purple Heart Recipients from paying license and registration fees at the Department of Motor Vehicles. The Governor signed it into law.
“Serving in our nation’s military is an immense sacrifice,” said Assemblyman Fong. “Our service members put their lives on the line to protect the freedoms we enjoy every day.”
“We are grateful for the bravery and valor of our Purple Heart veterans, and we should honor their sacrifice every chance possible,” Fong added.
Specifically, Assembly Bill 2509 waives DMV fees for Purple Heart Recipients. Vehicle registration and license fees are added burdens on injured veterans that may likely be on fixed incomes that the state can help ease.
This financial assistance to those who served in the armed forces is one way California can assist these deserving veterans.
Anthony Morales, a Purple Heart Recipient and Bakersfield resident, expressed his gratitude.
“By waiving the vehicle registration fee of Purple Heart recipients, the state makes a small but generous gesture towards our service and sacrifice to our nation that will not go unnoticed by service members and our families.”
