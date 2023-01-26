Thursday, the Department of Water Resources announced the increase of water supplies from 5% to 30%.
Vice Chair of the Assembly Budget Committee Vince Fong (R-Central Valley) issued the following statement:
“Increasing water allocations is much needed for farmers and communities across the state. With the upcoming snow survey and the forecast of additional rain and snow, state officials should be prepared to further boost the water allocation.
“But more must be done.
“The Governor must invest in necessary water infrastructure. Streamlining permits would allow for state and local officials to break ground on long-overdue projects.
“It is time to prioritize funding for water storage and conveyance to move the water across the state, while also expediting much needed flood protection to safeguard our communities.
“Too much water continues to flow straight to the ocean at a time when it needs to be captured for water supply and held for flood control purposes.
“This is the only way to save the precious water Mother Nature provides.
“We will need it during the inevitable dry months.”
