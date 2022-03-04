BAKERSFIELD – To help replenish the dwindling supply of much needed blood, Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Kern County) partnered with Houchin Community Blood Bank to launch the “Kern County Gives Campaign.” Together, Fong and Houchin are challenging Kern County residents to donate 500 units of blood throughout the month of March.
“Our friends, neighbors and members of our community are in need of blood for their various medical needs,” said Fong. “I know the generous residents of Kern County will rise to the challenge and help save hundreds of lives through blood donation.”
“Houchin is continuing to experience the effects of the pandemic,” said Martin Alonzo, Houchin Community Blood Bank Chief Operating Officer. “With the nation’s blood supply still struggling to stabilize, it is more important than ever that our community continues to answer the call by donating blood. We are excited for this partnership with Assemblyman Vince Fong and his team. We are hopeful that this challenge resonates with the younger members of our community to come donate blood.”
The event will take place through the entire month of March at both Houchin Community Blood Bank locations at 5901 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93309 and 11515 Bolthouse Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93311.
Community members can make an appointment by calling 661-323-4222 and use the group code 3QD2.
Assemblyman Fong, his district and Capitol office will donate blood later this week to help address the critical blood shortage.
For more information on this event, please contact Assemblyman Fong’s district office at 661.395.2995.
