Assemblyman Vince Fong said California has a tough road ahead of it as it deals with a deficit budget, homelessness, public safety issues, insurance companies pulling out and a myriad of other problems.
“All of those things are getting more intense, they’re not getting any better,” Fong said.
“These are challenging times for California right now,” said Fong (R-Bak.) while speaking at the Taft Rotary Club on Aug. 9.
The state legislature will soon start a four-week session with 2,000 bills to deal with as it tries to address the state’s problems.
Its going to be a very intense time,” he said.
He’s not optimistic that anything of meaning will get accomplished in a state government dominated by Democrats.
He said the state’s approach to the budget, overall economy and energy aren’t responsible.
“Most of these bills in my opinion don’t do enough or actually make this worse,” he said
Fong, the vice-chair and ranking Republican on the assembly budget committee, said he doesn’t see the state’s budget balancing anytime soon.
“The budget is the most important document we produce as a legislature,” Fong said. “Right now our budget is not healthy.”
This year’s budget has a $32 billion deficit and it looks like there are more deficits ahead.
He said the Democrats are borrowing from future years to fund the current budget and “are hoping for better times ahead.”
He said that’s not a responsible outlook.
“Hope is not a strategy,” he said.
He said the key is the state’s overall economy.
He said a lot of people, both rich and working class, are leaving the state.
The working class can’t afford to live in the state anymore,”
When the wealthy leave, it hits the state’s tax base. A big chunk of the state’s tax base comes from people making $300,000 or more, according to Fong.
Add in the crime problems, including human trafficking and drug abuse and it’s hard to be optimistic. Fong cited increase issues with public safety, especially retail theft, corporate theft and even porch pirates stealing packages right off door steps
He took issue with the Democrats balking a bill authored by St. Sen. Shannon Grove that makes trafficking children a series felony and strike under the state’s three strikes law.
“It’s just asinine. The fact that you cannot consider trafficking a child a strike is just asinine,” Fong said.
