Former Taft Union High School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Richardson has died.
Richardson, who headed the TUHSD for four years before leaving to become superintendent of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, passed away on Monday, the SMJUHSD said in a news release.
Richardson is survived by his wife, Kelly, and two sons, Vaughn and Val, and a daughter, Sherah. Funeral/memorial services are pending.
Richardson came to Taft Union as principal 2008 and remained here until just before the start of school in 2012 when he accepted the Santa Maria position.
He retired in 2019, and left his mark on that district.
SMJUHSD Public Information Officer Kenny Klein said`Richardson "was the driving force behind creating the Career Technical Education Center & Agricultural Farm, passage Measure H 2016 and countless other programs and infrastructure that benefitted youth and the community."
“As a friend and colleague of Mark for over 30 years, his unexpected passing hits very hard,’’ said John Davis, SMJUHSD Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction. “Mark brought passion, humor and professionalism to everything he did and he shared those gifts generously with all that worked with him. His impact on this district and community were profound and we were indeed fortunate to have benefited from his leadership during the seven years he served the SMJUHSD.”
Before that, he spend nearly two decades in a variety of positions in the Kern High School District.
Richardson had strong connections to Taft.
He was the grandson of Monty Reedy, a star football player at Taft Union High School who quarterbacked the 1930 Taft High Wildcats to the Valley football championship
Reedy later taught and coached baseball and football for 35 years until his retirement in the early 1970's.
Richardson was the nephew of Monty Reedy Jr., a TUHS star athlete in the late 1960s.
Richardson grew up in Shafter and was a standout football player in high school, junior college and college.
