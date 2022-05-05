The Fort Preservation Society will be celebrating the Historic Fort's 82nd birthday at its annual dinner on May 21.
The Taft Union High School Jazz Band will be performing at the event.
The evening starts with a social hour at 5 p.m. and dinner follows at 6 p.m.
After the dinner, the annual meeting will be held and the Fort Preservation Society's board and officers will be installed.
Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children.
Please RSVP at 661-765-7371 by May 12.
Donations are welcome and all are used for the maintenance and preservation of the Fort.
